Moment Vernon Kay swears live on air during Children in Need broadcast

Vernon Kay was forced to apologise after swearing live on air during a Children in Need segment on his radio show on Tuesday (11 November).

The 51-year-old made the slip up when talking about Sara Cox’s Great Northern Marathon Challenge, in which the BBC Radio 2 presenter is running 135 miles over the course of five days.

Following an advert for the challenge, which ended with a voiceover saying: “Go Sara go, you’re doing fabulously… Sara’s Great Northern Marathon Challenge continues”, Kay responded: “It does indeed! Bloody hell.”

He quickly corrected himself: “I mean flipping hell, oh gosh. Sorry, sorry, I apologise, I apologise.”

Kay said that the reason for the blunder was because he was really moved by a young boy’s story which “got him”.