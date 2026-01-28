Motorway driver caught watching TV on phone in shocking video

A driver on the M4 motorway near Swindon was filmed watching TV on their mobile phone while travelling at high speeds.

Footage shared by Nextbase on Wednesday (28 January), captured by a passenger in another vehicle last week, shows a motorist in the opposite car driving while video content plays on their smartphone.

Nextbase police advisor Ben Pearson said: “This footage is alarming, and so is how common it's becoming. Motorways feel safe and predictable, which makes drivers complacent. But unexpected hazards - a sudden brake, a lane change, debris - require instant reactions. If your eyes are on a screen, you've already lost.

"No video, message, or call is worth a life."