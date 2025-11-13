Remember Monday to perform Lou Reed classic for Children In Need

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eurovision stars Remember Monday are set to perform a special rendition of Lou Reed’s classic track, "Perfect Day," alongside the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra for BBC Children In Need.

The girl band, who represented the UK at the song contest earlier this year, will deliver their performance during a poignant montage.

This segment will feature testimonies from young people who have directly benefited from the charity’s work.

Originally released by Reed in 1972, "Perfect Day" found a new generation of fans following its use in the 1996 film Trainspotting.

The song holds a significant history with Children In Need, having been re-recorded in 1997 by an all-star line-up including David Bowie, U2’s Bono, and Gabrielle.

This version became a hugely successful charity single, raising over £2 million for the cause and topping the singles charts.

Remember Monday at Eurovision ( AP )

Remember Monday, made up of Lauren Byrne, Holly-Anne Hull and Charlotte Steele, first gained prominence when they appeared on The Voice UK in 2019.

They finished 19th when they represented the UK at Eurovision in Basel, Switzerland.

They said: “All three of us grew up watching Children In Need every year – it’s such a special event, we can’t believe we’re getting to be a part of it.

“Performing with the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra is truly a bucket-list moment for us, and we feel incredibly lucky to get to sing such an iconic song for such an amazing cause.”

BBC Children In Need is on BBC iPlayer and BBC One at 7pm on Friday 14 November.