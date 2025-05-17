Eurovision 2025 final viewers declare Remember Monday’s performance ‘sensational’
Supporters of the UK pop trio were delighted with their performance at the grand final
UK Eurovision fans have called Remember Monday’s performance at the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest “sensational” as they performed their song “What the Hell Just Happened?”
The trio made up of Lauren Byrne, Holly-Anne Hull and Charlotte Steele dressed in colourful Bridgerton-style outfits as they became the first girl group to represent the UK since 1999.
The group performed eighth on the bill with a song written by Danish songwriter Thomas Stengaard – who was among those who penned the 2013 Eurovision winning song “Only Teardrops” for his home country.
Although Remember Monday are not considered one of the favourites to win the contest, overall viewers were impressed with the group’s energy, vocals and for also looking like they were enjoying themselves.
One person said: “Regardless of how Remember Monday fair, it was refreshing to see a UK act enjoying themselves.”
A second added: “THAT WAS F***ING SENSATIONAL I AM SO PROUD OF THEM.”
A third wrote: “Not an expert but those were great vocals by Remember Monday.”
“Remember Monday were amazing! I love the song anyway, but they nailed that performance and the staging was brilliant,” exclaimed an overjoyed supporter.
As a group, they entered BBC One’s The Voice in 2019, auditioning with a country-tinged cover of Seal’s “Kiss from a Rose” and choosing Jennifer Hudson as their mentor.
They didn’t win, but it didn’t put them off continuing either. A number of country-pop releases followed as they began touring and played festivals. In 2023, after 10 years as a band, they finally quit their day jobs to focus on their music.
Earlier on Saturday (17 May) Musicians from the Band of the Irish Guards played a brass rendition of "What The Hell Just Happened?" outside Buckingham Palace to wish the trio good luck in Basel.
The show was opened by Norway’s Kyle Alessandro who sung his song Lighter, while acts including Luxembourg’s Laura Thorn, with La Poupee Monte Le Son, and Tommy Cash, with Espresso Macchiato, have also performed.
Meanwhile, Israel’s performance at the final was met with boos by some members of the audience in Basel. Singer Yuval Raphael performed her song “New Day Will Rise” during Saturday’s final, which aired in the UK on BBC One.
Presenting the BBC’s coverage, Graham Norton commented that her performance received a “mixed reaction” and that he was unsure what viewers could hear at home.
