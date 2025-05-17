Eurovision 2025 final viewers declare Remember Monday’s performance ‘sensational’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

UK Eurovision fans have called Remember Monday’s performance at the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest “sensational” as they performed their song “What the Hell Just Happened?”

The trio made up of Lauren Byrne, Holly-Anne Hull and Charlotte Steele dressed in colourful Bridgerton-style outfits as they became the first girl group to represent the UK since 1999.

The group performed eighth on the bill with a song written by Danish songwriter Thomas Stengaard – who was among those who penned the 2013 Eurovision winning song “Only Teardrops” for his home country.

Although Remember Monday are not considered one of the favourites to win the contest, overall viewers were impressed with the group’s energy, vocals and for also looking like they were enjoying themselves.

One person said: “Regardless of how Remember Monday fair, it was refreshing to see a UK act enjoying themselves.”

A second added: “THAT WAS F***ING SENSATIONAL I AM SO PROUD OF THEM.”

open image in gallery Remember Monday from the United Kingdom (Martin Meissner/AP) ( AP )

A third wrote: “Not an expert but those were great vocals by Remember Monday.”

“Remember Monday were amazing! I love the song anyway, but they nailed that performance and the staging was brilliant,” exclaimed an overjoyed supporter.

As a group, they entered BBC One’s The Voice in 2019, auditioning with a country-tinged cover of Seal’s “Kiss from a Rose” and choosing Jennifer Hudson as their mentor.

They didn’t win, but it didn’t put them off continuing either. A number of country-pop releases followed as they began touring and played festivals. In 2023, after 10 years as a band, they finally quit their day jobs to focus on their music.

Earlier on Saturday (17 May) Musicians from the Band of the Irish Guards played a brass rendition of "What The Hell Just Happened?" outside Buckingham Palace to wish the trio good luck in Basel.

open image in gallery British group Remember Monday representing the United Kingdom with the song "What The Hell Just Happened?" performs during the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 ( AFP via Getty Images )

The show was opened by Norway’s Kyle Alessandro who sung his song Lighter, while acts including Luxembourg’s Laura Thorn, with La Poupee Monte Le Son, and Tommy Cash, with Espresso Macchiato, have also performed.

Meanwhile, Israel’s performance at the final was met with boos by some members of the audience in Basel. Singer Yuval Raphael performed her song “New Day Will Rise” during Saturday’s final, which aired in the UK on BBC One.

Presenting the BBC’s coverage, Graham Norton commented that her performance received a “mixed reaction” and that he was unsure what viewers could hear at home.