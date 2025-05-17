Eurovision 2025 final live: What time does it start, favourites to win and how to watch
UK’s Remember Monday and Israel’s Yuval Raphael among the acts competing in Basel, Switzerland, tonight, amid rumours that Celine Dion could make a special appearance
The 2025 Eurovision grand final is taking place tonight in Basel, Switzerland, as contestants representing countries including the UK, Israel, Sweden and Finland compete for the trophy.
Remember Monday, the pop trio representing the UK with their genre-melding song “What the Hell Just Happened?”, are hoping to impress the public and jury voters and improve on last year’s disappointing result for Olly Alexander.
Meanwhile, Israel delegate Yuval Raphael will also compete after controversially being voted through from the second semi-final on Thursday (15 May). The country’s participation has been the subject of protests this week, while booing was heard during her performance.
Graham Norton will return to his popular role as the BBC’s Eurovision presenter, shortly after undergoing major surgery. The final will be broadcast live on BBC One and iPlayer from 8pm BST.
The favourite to win this year is Sweden’s entry KAJ, a Finnish comedy-music trio, who sailed through the first semi-final thanks to their sauna-inspired song “Bara Bada Bastu”. Their win would mark the record-breaking eighth time that Sweden has triumphed in the annual contest.
During the second semi-final, former Swiss Eurovision champion and global icon Celine Dion shared a special message with viewers amid rumours that she might perform this year.
Follow The Independent’s Eurovision blog for live updates.
