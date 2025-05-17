Eurovision 2025 final running order including when the UK will perform

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Eurovision 2025 grand final is taking place tonight in Basel, Switzerland, where contestants representing countries including the UK, Israel, France, Armenia and Finland will attempt to win over both the jury and the public.

Twenty-six countries are taking part in this year’s competition, including the “Big Five” – the UK, Spain, Germany, France and Italy – who automatically qualify for the final because they make the biggest finanacial contribution to the contest.

Host country Switzerland is also guaranteed a spot in the final thanks to singer Nemo’s triumph at the 2024 contest.

Here is the order in which each country’s delegate will perform

1. Norway | Kyle Alessandro – “Lighter”

2. Luxembourg | Laura Thorn – “La Poupée Monte Le Son”

3. Estonia | Tommy Cash – “Espresso Macchiato”

4. Israel | Yuval Raphael – “New Day Will Rise”

5. Lithuania | Katarsis – “Tavo Akys”

6. Spain | Melody – “ESA DIVA”

7. Ukraine | Ziferblat – “Bird of Pray”

8. United Kingdom | Remember Monday – “What The Hell Just Happened?”

open image in gallery Remember Monday are representing the UK in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest ( Getty Images )

9. Austria | JJ – “Wasted Love”

10. Iceland | VÆB – “RÓA”

11. Latvia | Tautumeitas – “Bur Man Laimi”

12. Netherlands | Claude – “C’est La Vie”

13. Finland | Erika Vikman – “ICH KOMME”

14. Italy | Lucio Corsi | “Volevo Essere Un Duro”

15. Poland | Justyna Steczkowska – “GAJA”

16. Germany | Abor & Tynna – “Baller”

17. Greece | Klavdia – “Asteromáta”

18. Armenia | PARG – “SURVIVOR”

19. Switzerland | Zoë Më – “Voyage”

20. Malta | Miriana Conte – “SERVING”

21. Portugal | NAPA – “Deslocado”

22. Denmark | Sissal – “Hallucination”

23. Sweden | KAJ – “Bara Bada Bastu”

24. France | Louane – “maman”

25. San Marino | Gabry Ponte – “Tutta L’Italia”

26. Albania | Shkodra Elektronike – “Zjerm”

open image in gallery Israel’s delegate Yuval Raphael ( BBC )

Protests have been taking place over Israel’s participation in this year’s contest, echoing the demonstrations that took place over Eden Golan, the country’s 2024 delegate.

Israel’s 2025 contestant Yuval Raphael, a 7 October survivor, will sing “New Day Will Rise” in the final after being voted through from the second semi-final on Thursday (15 May).

Earlier this month, an open letter signed by former Eurovision contestants called on the European Broadcasting Union, which organises Eurovision, to ban Israel and its national broadcaster KAN from the contest.

About 1,300 Swiss police officers have been posted on duty in Basel while the contest takes place, with more forces drafted in from the Swiss Armed Forces, federal police and neighbouring countries Germany and France ahead of the final.

Basel police’s head of communications Adrian Plachesi told the Press Association that no permission has been granted for protests, but officers would be stationed for expected pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

He added officers “might have to intervene” if demonstrations interfere with “public safety”.

It was also announced that Raphael will not be giving interviews to accredited journalists, reportedly due to “security reasons”.

The BBC’s coverage will include the usual commentary from presenter Graham Norton, while Sara Cox and Richie Anderson will host coverage on Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.

The 2025 Eurovision Song Contest grand final hosts are Swiss-German comedian, poet and presenter Hazel Brugger, Swiss TV presenter and singer Sandra Struder, and Swiss-Italian presenter and former model Michelle Hunziker.

Read our interview with Remember Monday here.