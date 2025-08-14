Jessie J opens up on ‘crazy’ side effect of cancer surgery in health update

Jessie J has candidly opened up on the after-effects of cancer surgery, following her mastectomy in June.

Posting a video on Instagram on Tuesday (12 August), the “Price Tag singer revealed that her “hair has been falling out like crazy” though said she’s “feeling okay five weeks on”.

In the clip, which was filmed two weeks ago, she gets ready whilst she discusses her new breast implant which she admits is “sore”.

She added, “I'm just trying to figure out what the next six months will look like. I know I can't do everything that I was supposed to be doing but I just want to be able to make it work the best I can.”