Colin Farrell and Edward Berger admitted they would be “terrible” in a game of poker at the premiere for Ballad of a Small Player.

Speaking to The Independent at the London Film Festival on Thursday (9 October), the actor revealed an acting coach once told him 20 years ago, “never go to Vegas,” adding that the same rules apply in Macau, known as the “Vegas of Asia”, where the film is set.

Berger, director of the upcoming film, said Tilda Swinton, who also stars, has a much better poker face than him.

“I think you can read me, I’d be a terrible poker player. I’d never beat Tilda,” the Conclave director added.