Claudia Winkleman’s hilarious outburst steals The Traitors spotlight

The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman had contestants in stitches as she got hilariously carried away during the latest immunity challenge.

Wednesday night’s episode (21 January) featured Claudia’s frightful fairground, with contestants navigating a “carousel-hell” and hunting for gold hidden inside tatty cuddly toys.

Things got especially chaotic when Claudia turned up the energy, shouting at contestant Jack: “Open the penguin! Rip out their heart!” — leaving both contestants and viewers laughing at her over-the-top enthusiasm.

It was Jack who was successful and won immunity from being murdered.