Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Beauty lovers, rejoice: the Amazon Big Deal Days sale (aka the third Prime Day of the year) is in full swing, which means discounts on skincare, hair products, make-up and more.

For the uninitiated, the autumn sale offers a prime – pardon the pun – opportunity to nab reductions on everything from shampoo to foundation. That’s right, you can get your hands on everything from Elemis cleansers, Redken shampoos and ghd styling tools for a fraction of the cost (think of it as your warm-up to Black Friday).

Read more: Best deals in Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale

With Korean skincare brands, such as COSRX, being as popular as ever on social media, plus the imminent arrival of winter prompting us to restock our moisturisers for dry skin once more, your wishlist is likely full.

From fake tan to premium serums, we’ve rounded up the crème de la crème of beauty deals in the Amazon Prime Day October sale. Run, don’t walk.

Best beauty deals to shop now

Philips lumea IPL hair removal 9000 series: Was £489.99, now £374.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £489.99, now £374.99, Amazon.co.uk MySweetSmile teeth whitening powder: Was £24.99, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £24.99, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk CeraVe SA smoothing cleanser: Was £14.50, now £9.66, Amazon.co.uk

Was £14.50, now £9.66, Amazon.co.uk Maybelline New York lash sensational sky high mascara: Was £12.99, now £6.89, Amazon.co.uk

Was £12.99, now £6.89, Amazon.co.uk CeraVe AM facial moisturising lotion SPF30: Was £16.50, now £10, Amazon.co.uk

Was £16.50, now £10, Amazon.co.uk Olaplex no.3 hair perfector: Was £28, now £19.95, Amazon.co.uk

Philips lumea IPL hair removal 9000 series: Was £489.99, now £374.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon/The Independent )

If the rigmarole of shaving is tiring you out (in the pursuit of sub-par results) then you’ll be thrilled to know there is another way, and it comes in the form of an at-home IPL – or intense pulsed light – machine. The lumea 9000 is our pick of the best IPL devices for all-over-body use. Our tester said that “it only took a few sessions before we saw lighter and sparser hairs growing back.” With more than £100 off for Amazon’s Big Deal Says, your legs, bikini line and armpits will thank you.

Medik8 press & glow: Was £32, now £25.60, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Medik8 )

Save 20 per cent on this daily PHA exfoliating facial toner from tried-and-tested brand Medik8. When our reviewer put this product to the test, they said: “Its hero ingredient, gluconolactone, is a poly hydroxy acid, and this is less harsh for skin than other exfoliants. So, press & glow is suitable for daily use, even if your skin is sensitive.” They also explained: “Prickly pear extract is in there to support the skin’s exfoliation, and aloe vera offers soothing benefits alongside cooling acai extract.” Ultimately, our reviewer “enjoyed using the tonic regularly, for a gentle, glow-giving boost”.

MySweetSmile teeth whitening powder: Was £24.99, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Reduced by 20 per cent at Amazon, this powder is designed to help remove built-up stains, yellowing and plaque caused by food, drink and even smoking. The formula was a big hit with our tester, who said: “It was pleasant to use, with no issues of sensitivity – thanks to the inclusion of strontium chloride – and we found it gave us a naturally upgraded white smile after just a couple of weeks’ use.”

Color Wow dream coat supernatural spray, 500ml: Was £57, now £43.60, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon/The Independent )

Keep those flyaways at bay, with this anti-humidity hair spray. When our reviewer put it to the test, they gave the spray full marks, saying: “All you have to do is apply this liberally to damp hair before either blow drying with tension, like a hairdresser would do, or you can rough dry your hair and then go in with a pair of hair straighteners. The result is some of the sleekest and shiniest hair you’ll have seen.” Even better, you can now nab almost 25 per cent off Color Wow’s spray at Amazon, when you pick up a 500ml bottle.

CeraVe SA smoothing cleanser: Was £14.50, now £9.66, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon/The Independent )

A top pick if you’re suffering from blackheads, whiteheads and uneven complexions, CeraVe’s SA cleanser is as loved by the likes of Poppy Delevingne as it is by us at IndyBest, and it’s no surprise with its cocktail of hydrating glycerin, oil-balancing niacinamide and, of course, exfoliating salicylic acid. In our review of the best CeraVe products, our tester described the formula as “gentle but effective”, adding that “despite the fact salicylic acid can be quite drying, in this formulation, it’s not, instead it cleanses skin and leaves it feeling refreshed”.

Maybelline New York lash sensational sky high mascara: Was £12.99, now £6.89, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

One tube of Maybelline lash sensational is sold every seven seconds in the UK. Plus, our tester found the product to live up to its lofty claims, remarking that their “eyelashes instantly looked lengthened and lifted, and most impressively, stayed that way all day”. A must-have in any make-up bag, this saving is not to be missed.

Elizabeth Arden eight hour cream: Was £29, now £13.79, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( The Independent )

A real handbag essential, the eight hour cream is the perfect ointment for everything, be it dry cuticles or chapped lips. The balm smells like the inside of a luxury spa and the texture is somewhere between a petroleum jelly and a thick cleansing balm, coming together to feel deeply nourishing. If there’s one product worth your money in Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale, it’s this.

Ghd platinum+ professional smart styler: Was £239, now £161.49, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

One of our favourite ghd styling tools, the ghd platinum+ styler promises to give hair 75 per cent more shine versus higher heat straighteners. When reviewed by IndyBest’s assistant editor, she “instantly noticed a difference after just one stroke”, with her strands, “which are prone to looking a little frizzy, were the sleekest they’d ever been: pin-straight and seriously glossy”.

CeraVe AM facial moisturising lotion SPF30: Was £16.50, now £10, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon/Theindependent )

CeraVe is loved for its affordable skincare, but the SPF moisturising lotion is one of our favourite products. Whether it’s for a day in the sun or an overcast day in ‘Blighty, we never leave the house without it. It landed a spot in our review of the best SPF moisturisers, with our testing noting that it absorbed “into the skin for long-lasting moisture that’s neither sticky nor shiny”. What more could you want?

The Inkey List retinol eye cream: Was £12.99, now £8.54, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The Inkey List is another of our favourite affordable skincare brands and this product specifically is one we’re stocking up on in a bid to get a head start on the effects of ageing on my skin. When put to the test by our team, our reviewer found it “gentle enough for those new to retinol,” and commented on how the formula was sensitive skin-approved.

Olaplex no.3 hair perfector: Was £28, now £19.95, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Olaplex )

In our review of Olaplex’s famous no3 hair perfector, our tester said that the formula is a “modern-day cult classic hair care product” that is “hard to live up to, let alone beat”. Strands started to “feel softer and look healthier the more we used it”. Well worth a spot in my own bathroom cabinet, you can save nearly 30 per cent right now.

Oral-B pro 3 electric toothbrush: Was £100, now £36.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Electric toothbrush deals are always pretty competitive during Amazon’s sale events – and currently you can save more than 60 per cent on Oral-B’s pro 3 electric toothbrush, which happens to be an IndyBest best buy. Our reviewer, who tested 13 toothbrushes in total, said: “The Oral-B Pro 3 left our teeth with that trademark ‘just been to the dentist’ feeling.” They added: “The lack of an accompanying ‘smart’ app means you can happily watch TikToks on your phone while you brush, too, like normal people.”

Urban Decay all nighter makeup setting spray: Was £28.50, now £16.74, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

One of the OG setting sprays alongside MAC fix+, Urban Decay’s all nighter setting spray is the ultimate tool to meld all your make-up together for a seamless satiny finish. When tested among our guide to the best setting sprays, we concluded that our “make-up was sealed and secure from morning until evening.” What more could you want with over 40 per cent off?

Medik8 advanced day total protect SPF 30 face moisturiser: Was £57, now £43.32, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon/The Independent )

When it comes to moisturiser SPFs, this Medik8 formula is our beauty writer’s favourite, indeed, in our review of Medik8 products we praised it as a “soothing and smoothing skincare layer that feels nourishing and lightweight”. It comes Caroline Hirons-approved, it’s perfect for the coming winter months when you still want SPF but not as heavily as in summer and, today, it’s reduced by more than £10.

Umberto Giannini curl jelly kit: Was £30, now £24, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Here’s a great deal for the curly girls out there. We picked this shampoo as our best-buy sulphate-free shampoo, with our tester saying “This shampoo single-handedly changed our relationship with our hair”. It banishes frizz and defines curls with a new vibrancy and spring. Now you can follow the full Umberto Giannini routine as this set includes not only the shampoo and conditioner but also the scrunching jelly and curl reviving spray, all for 20 per cent off right now.

Dove summer revived medium to dark gradual tan lotion: Was £8.50, now £3.60, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

A best-seller for a reason, Dove’s summer revived tanning lotion is evidence that high-performing beauty products needn’t cost the earth. After testing this shade, our reviewer said they “saw a noticeable difference after one application, and the colour that developed was really natural-looking.” For less than the price of a flat white, you really can’t ask for much more.

COSRX advanced snail 92 all in one cream: Was £27, now £12, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

One of the most popular iterations of COSRX’s advanced snail mucin collection, the all-in-one cream is a moisturiser and hydrating serum in one. And now less than half price, it’s too good to miss. Reviewing the cream’s essence formula sibling in our guide to the best Korean skincare products we deduced that the mucin “leaves your skin looking youthful and bouncy and, despite its odd mollusc-based origins, is a real hero for irritated skin”.

Kérastase elixir ultime hair oil: Was £58, now £35.33, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Just the ticket if you’re in need of a touch of something frizz-fighting. Kérastase’s ultime hair oil does it all, from smoothing to heat protecting and strengthening. Taking the top spot in our review of the best hair oils, the writer said that they loved using it to refresh their “hair when it’s feeling somewhat dull and super frizzy”, and “found that it also provides an instantly smooth and nourished feel.”

Mylee complete professional gel nail polish LED lamp kit: Was £89.99, now £76.49: Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon/The Independent )

As Christmas nears and we begin to save all our pennies for gifts and party season drinks, getting your nails done at the salon can seem a big expense, but we’ve got just the solution. Mylee’s LED lamps are a welcome alternative, offering “the longest-lasting result we had” in our review of the best at-home manicure kits, not to mention being easy to use.

Pureology color fanatic, multi-tasking spray: Was £31.20, now £19.89, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Considered the best heat protection spray in our tests, Pureology’s color fanatic not only protects hair up to 230C, but is sulphate-free and maintains bright, coloured hair for longer. Our tester commented that “it prolonged fresh-from-the-salon vibrancy,” as well as “making hair much more manageable, easier to brush and silky soft to touch”. It’s a yes from us.

Rimmel London thrill seeker glassy gloss: Was £8.99, now £6.74, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( The Independent )

Our best budget buy lipgloss just got even more affordable thanks to a generous 25 per cent discount courtesy of Amazon. Our tester delighted in the lightweight, non-sticky formula of this Rimmel glassy gloss, as well as the chunky applicator that makes applying the lippy a dream. “The colours are not overpowering and layer well with a bold lip liner,” suggests our tester.

Tan-Luxe the gradual illuminating self tan lotion: Was £25, now £12.50, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

If there’s one thing the darker months call for, it’s self tanner – especially with the gloomy weather we’ve been experiencing in October. One of our favourites? Tan-Luxe’s the gradual. Dubbing it “the best way to achieve a subtle and natural-looking wash of bronze,” our tan-fanatic tester said of the results that “skin is left smooth, soft and supple after use (goodbye, tiger bread skin)“. Sign us up.

Neom wellbeing pod essential oil diffuser: Was £95, now £71.25, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon/The Independent )

Somewhere between a beauty, wellness and an interior purchase, the Neom essential oil diffuser is the gold standard in spa-like home scenting, so much so that even Gwyneth Paltrow’s a fan. Reviewing the larger wellbeing pod luxe, we commented that “the pod gives off a warm glow which is a great complement to whatever relaxing scent you choose,” and, on the aroma front, Neom offers a wide variety from those to energise those that’ll send you off into the deepest of slumbers. Shop it today with a quarter off.

Weleda skin food moisturiser: Was £12.07, now £7.63, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Loved by everyone from Hailey Bieber to Molly-Mae Hague and Victoria Beckham, Weleda skin food is a godsend if you have dry skin. It’s also pregnancy-safe, so it’s hardly a surprise that it landed a spot in our review of the best pregnancy skincare, with our writer deeming it a “saviour”. It “feels immediately healing on pregnancy eczema flare-ups” and, in terms of its non-pregnancy pros, it “has even been shown to increase moisture by over 17 per cent in 28 days”. Wow.

BaByliss 3Q professional hair dryer: Was £125, now £66.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( The Independent )

The BaByliss 3Q comes with a huge 46 per cent off courtesy of the Prime Day sale. Taking the top spot in our review of the best hair dryers, our writer “found hair was less frizzy after using this machine, which has been designed with super-ionic technology. This means the tool actually produces negatively charged ions that break down the water molecules without opening up hair shafts, creating a smooth, sleek finish. Genius? Absolutely.”

For more discounts and money-saving opportunities, why not browse our best household essentials deals for Amazon Prime Day October 2024