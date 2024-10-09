Save big this Prime Day with our pick of the top discounts ( The Independent )

Look alive, deal hunters, we’re now on to the second (and final) day of Amazon’s 48-hour October Prime Day sale, the Prime member-exclusive sale that sees deals on everything from Apple tech and TVs to vacuum cleaners and beauty products.

Whether you’re looking for a new air fryer, searching for cult favorite skincare and make-up, or browsing the best bargains on the retailer’s own devices, shoppers have until 23:59 tonight to get their Prime Day shopping done before the sale draws to a close.

And, true to form, our shopping experts have been picking out the very best deals on everything from laptops and heated airers to dehumidifiers, household essentials and electric toothbrushes, to make sure that you bag the best savings throughout the event.

Some of the best savings I’ve seen so far have included a brilliant deal on the AirPods Pro 2 earbuds, which have been slashed to their lowest ever price. I’ve also seen stellar deals on a Ninja dual zone air fryer, Le Creuset’s cast iron casserole dish and Amazon’s Echo Dot speaker.

To keep you constantly updated, I’m busy looking for the very best discounts throughout the sale. But remember, you need to be a Prime subscriber if you want to take part.