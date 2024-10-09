Amazon Prime Day 2024 – day 2 live: Top deals on tech, beauty and more, handpicked by shopping experts
Follow live for the best offers in Amazon’s October Prime Day sale
Look alive, deal hunters, we’re now on to the second (and final) day of Amazon’s 48-hour October Prime Day sale, the Prime member-exclusive sale that sees deals on everything from Apple tech and TVs to vacuum cleaners and beauty products.
Whether you’re looking for a new air fryer, searching for cult favorite skincare and make-up, or browsing the best bargains on the retailer’s own devices, shoppers have until 23:59 tonight to get their Prime Day shopping done before the sale draws to a close.
And, true to form, our shopping experts have been picking out the very best deals on everything from laptops and heated airers to dehumidifiers, household essentials and electric toothbrushes, to make sure that you bag the best savings throughout the event.
Some of the best savings I’ve seen so far have included a brilliant deal on the AirPods Pro 2 earbuds, which have been slashed to their lowest ever price. I’ve also seen stellar deals on a Ninja dual zone air fryer, Le Creuset’s cast iron casserole dish and Amazon’s Echo Dot speaker.
To keep you constantly updated, I’m busy looking for the very best discounts throughout the sale. But remember, you need to be a Prime subscriber if you want to take part.
Forever loosing your stuff? Now’s the time to buy a Tile mate
If you’re an absent-minded Android user, you may need a Tile mate. These little gadgets are essentially an Airtag for Android. You need to attach them to your things, and then, if your things ever get misplaced, the tag will help you find them. I’ve spotted a pretty good deal on a Tile mate bundle, which will score you two of them for well under £30.
Tile mate: Was £37.99, now £26.59, Amazon.co.uk
The Tile mate app was easy to use while the Tile itself was quick and simple to set up, according to our tester. And, most importantly, the “system is very effective at finding items misplaced around the home”, they added. It’s cheaper than the AirTag even without this deal and works with both Android and iOS, too.
Finally, a deal on the PS5 Slim
Assemble, gamers. As you’ll know all too well, it’s not very often that a deal in the console comes around, which means that when it does, it gets our tech writer’s attention. This rare saving on the PS5 Slim console has seen it slashed in price by £60 – and it’s sure to sell out. Alex, The Independent’s tech writer, will bring you up to date:
Check off every kid on your Christmas shopping list with these discounts
Christmas shopping can be a lot, so there’s no harm getting some shopping in early. If you’re shopping for a little one, you’ve come to the right place. As a mum and a shopping editor, Sarah tends to start shopping for her child a few months in advance, and she’s been hand picking some of the best deals in her roundup below – from Squishmallows to the Toniebox.
Calling all bookworms, the Kindle Scribe is on sale
Looking for Kindle deal? If you’ve always wanted to scribble notes in the margins of your books then this is the Kindle for you, and it’s now 31 per cent off. Which is lucky because this is actually the only deal that Amazon has dropped on its Kindles this Prime Day.
Amazon Kindle scribe: Was £329.99, now £299, Amazon.co.uk
When David Phelan, The Independent’s tech writer reviewed the Scribe, he said: “The large-screen scribe comes with a stylus, so you can create hand-written sticky notes that sit in the margins until you expand them”. He added that the “screen is designed to be slightly rougher, so it feels more like pen on paper, too.” Plus, he noted that “the big display means you can squeeze more words into a page, resulting in fewer page turns (or you can opt for bigger text).”
Amazon’s Echo Dot speaker is 60% cheaper this Prime Day
If you’re looking for a budget smart speaker, look no further. The Amazon Echo dot (5th gen), which The Independent’s tech writer Alex hailed as a cheap and cheerful option with “decent sound and good smarts” in his review, has a whopping 60 per cent off. Sarah will catch you up in her article below.
You can pick up a 6-pack of Oatley oat milk for just £8
From 15 per cent off vitamin D supplements (was £9.79, now £8.32, Amazon.co.uk) to 36 per cent off dishwasher tablets (was £50, now £17.99, Amazon.co.uk), make sure to check out the team’s guide to the best household essentials deals they’ve seen so far. I’ve got my eye on the £8 six- pack of Oately.
This face wash is under a tenner this Prime Day – and it’s great for oily skin
Cetaphil’s oily skin face wash is great for oily skin, but it’s also very gentle, so it doesn’t leave my face feeling tight and dry. And, as far as skincare goes, it’s also super affordable, and it’s even more pocket-friendly now. Discounted by 40 per cent, it’s less than a tenner.
Cetaphil oily skin face wash: Was £17, now £9.99, Amazon.co.uk
I’ve been using morning and night without fail for a while now. The low-lather formula leaves my skin feeling fresh, smooth and well-balanced. It’s vegan, non-comedogenic, and it contains niacinamide which cleanses pores and improves the skin tone appearance. The tiniest amount of product goes a really long way, so the bottle always lasts me absolutely ages too.
What exactly is Amazon Prime Day?
Exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers, Amazon’s October Prime Day sale sees an avalanche of discounts fall onto the site across mattresses, coffee machines, electric toothbrushes, laptops, headphones, TVs and more. Now in its third year, the October Prime day sale also offers deals on Amazon’s own devices (think Kindles, Echo Dot smart speakers and Fire tablets). But like all good things, it must come to an end (tonight, at 23:59).
Looking for the best offers on Apple tech? Our tech experts have you covered
Whether you’re looking for an Apple Watch deal, over-ear headphones or a swanky new tablet for less, the tech experts here on the IndyBest team have been busily selecting discounts for our guide below. Spoiler: there’s an unmissable deal on the AirPods Pro 2 in there (now £179, Amazon.co.uk), so I’d recommend giving it a read.
COSRX’s skincare is on sale this Prime Day
While COSRX’s skincare has been around for a little while, it’s only quite recently taken social media by storm, especially TikTok. Keen to try it? Quite a few of its products are on sale, including the advanced snail 96 mucin power essence. While I’m yet to try it, The Independent‘s Lucy Smith has; read her thoughts below.
COSRX advanced snail 96 mucin power essence: Was £23.99, now £10.40, Amazon.co.uk
“Though it is very slimy – as you’d expect – COSRX’s hero snail 96 mucin essence requires only a small drop to treat the whole face”, she said. “It leaves the skin feeling as though it’s had a generous drink of water, thanks to humectant (water-attracting) hyaluronic acid, and feels ever so slightly creamy despite its transparent liquid appearance.”