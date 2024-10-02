Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Has your washing machine drum stopped spinning? Fridge starting to smell of rotten eggs? Is your oven not heating up? Those are the warning signs that your home appliance is about to give up, and it’s probably time you upgraded it to something… more modern.

While white goods and the latest tech, including TVs and laptops, can cost a small fortune, electricals retailer AO.com always has some stunning deals that can bring the price down significantly. This month, AO has exclusive sales on high-tech gear, including 40 per cent off vacuum cleaners.

Whether it’s a new oven, fridge freezer, tumble dryer, or even a new TV, games console, vacuum cleaner or laptop, AO.com sells it all at a competitive price. What’s more, there are plenty of AO discount codes and offers that could save you hundreds of pounds on the latest tech.

If you’re hoping to save some cash, we’ve sourced the top AO.com discount codes that will see you save hundreds on your next appliance. From up to £500 off fridge freezers to a discount code that gets you a free pan set when you buy a new induction hob, here’s what you need to know.

Ao.com discount codes

Our top pick of the AO discounts on offer, you can save 10 per cent on a Hotpoint oven when the code ‘HOTPOINT10’ is applied at the checkout. You can save £40 on this Hotpoint double oven, which boasts a spacious 74l capacity big enough to cook for a large household.

open image in gallery ( AO )

If your laptop has started sounding like an aeroplane taking off, it may be time for an upgrade. Luckily, AO has slashed the price of laptops from the likes of HP, Apple and Asus by at least 25 per cent.

Case in point, this laptop from HP is reduced by £110 for non-members. If you’re an AO member, you can save an extra £30. Featuring a full HD 15.6in screen, the laptop has 16GB of RAM, so you should be able to stream the latest episode of your favourite show without a hitch.

Best of the rest:

Top AO.com deals

If you want to save even more on your home appliances at AO.com, we would recommend signing up for AO’s five-star membership. You’ll get free and unlimited deliveries, member-only star savings that aren’t available to regular customers, a free unpack and old appliance recycling service and a 100-day return period, so you have longer to decide if the appliance you just bought is right for you. AO’s five-star membership costs £39.99 per year.

Looking for a new cordless vacuum cleaner? You can currently save £150 on a Dyson V15 detect absolute cordless vacuum cleaner. This deal includes an extra £50 saving, thanks to the AO membership. The vacuum cleaner is lightweight, features an LCD display, and boasts a run-time of one hour.

open image in gallery ( AO )

If your washing machine is on the brink, have a look at this Haier i-pro series 3 washing machine, which is reduced by £50 for members. Billed as quiet, it can clean clothes in just 15 minutes.

open image in gallery ( AO )

Look to upgrade your TV? You can save at least £250 on this Samsung 65in 4K ultra HD smart TV, but AO members can save an extra £60. It will deliver realistic audio and a sharp viewing experience with colour that pops.

Why choose AO.com?

“AO always has the best deals on home appliances, from washing machines to ovens to refrigerators. Its selection is fantastic, and I’m always impressed by its comprehensive assortment of portable air conditioners when the summer months roll around,” says Alex Lee, tech writer at The Independent. “I recently bought a built-in microwave that had the exact dimensions for my awkwardly-shaped kitchen, something I couldn’t find anywhere else. Well-stocked, with frequent (often daily) price drops, AO’s huge catalogue of warehouse-level products make it my go-to when it comes to seeking out a new home appliance at a cut-rate price.”