There’s another Prime-exclusive sale coming up at Amazon. The clunkily named Prime Big Deal Days kicks off on 8 October and runs for a full 48 hours, and should see discounts on everything from dehumidifiers and cordless vacuum cleaners to laptops, TVs and other tech.

Electric toothbrushes are popular in any sale, and Prime Big Deal Days is no exception. We expect to see some of the most popular brushes and brush head refills from Oral-B and Philips dropped to their lowest price of the year.

We’re looking out for deals on some of our other favourite brands, too, such as the Suri sustainable electric toothbrush, which features in our round-up of the best electric toothbrushes 2024.

On an increasingly hectic shopping calendar, Prime Big Deal Days arrives three months after the summer Prime Day sale and a month before Black Friday, inching us ever closer to the retail giant’s utopian ambition of a constant, never-ending year-round sale. If you’re feeling sales-fatigue, don’t fret – our tireless team of IndyBest experts will be on hand to filter through the red tags and tease out the very best electric toothbrush discounts. We’ll also be hunting for deals on everything from kitchen appliances to beauty products and much more, so you can kick back and let the best savings come to you.

Ahead of Prime Big Deal Days kicking off on 8 October, we’ll be rounding up the best electric toothbrush deals to shop right now, as well as the discounts we expect to see in the sale. Keep scrolling to find out more.

When is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

Amazon has officially confirmed that Prime Big Deal Days will take place on Tuesday 8 October and Wednesday 9 October. This is in keeping with previous years’ sales, which all tend to land in the first two weeks of the month.

You’ll need to be a Prime member to access the deals. If you haven’t already tried Prime, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial and start enjoying benefits such as same-day and next-day deliveries, early access to deals, entertainment streaming with Prime Video and more.

Start your trial today and it will be active when the sale starts. If you don’t think the benefits are worth it, you can cancel at no cost before your trial period ends and your paid-for subscription kicks in.

What is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is a Prime Day-style event that takes place annually in October. When it first started in 2022, it had an even more confusing name, the Prime Early Access Sale, presumably to highlight a specific benefit of Prime membership that too few people were paying attention to. You’ll often see it referred to as October Prime Day, for simplicity.

Just like on the retailer’s summer Prime Day sale, you can count on Amazon discounting its own range of Amazon Echo smart speakers, Ring video doorbells and Kindle ereaders. Lots of other brands get involved, too, so, expect to see savings across a wide range of products.

What Amazon Prime Big Deal Days electric toothbrush deals can we expect?

Electric toothbrushes have a unique (some would say misleading) pricing strategy. Brushes from top brands spend a couple of weeks at their supposed “full price” before getting an eye-catching 50 per cent discount for a few weeks. They alternate between these two prices year-round, effectively making the discounted price the ‘real’ price.

That means the true discounts are those that cross the 50 per cent mark. Last year, we saw brushes in the Oral-B iO range and the Philips Sonicare range cut by up to 70 per cent, and we expect to see similar savings when Prime Big Deal Days kicks off in October.

What were the best electric toothbrush deals last year?

Last year’s Prime Big Deal Days sale saw prices slashed on myriad electric toothbrushes, including the Oral-B Pro 3, which dropped to £40. We called the Oral-B Pro 3 the best affordable electric toothbrush the brand makes, as it packs in all the features you really need, without any of the expensive frills.

The best electric toothbrush deals to shop now

The brushes below appeared in last year’s sale but you’ll find some of them are available today with a decent discount. If you urgently need a brush upgrade and don’t want to wait around until October, take a look at these deals.

Oral-B Pro 3 electric toothbrush: Was £100, now £43.55, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Oral-B )

The Pro 3 is less powerful and a little noisier than the premium iO range but will clean your teeth just as competently, while leaving your bank balance looking a little healthier, too. Featuring different speed settings and a whitening mode, the Oral-B Pro 3 left our tester with that “‘just been to the dentist’ feeling”. It was discounted to £40 in last year’s Big Deal Days sale, and is available today at almost the same price.

Philips sonicare diamondclean 9000: Was £319.99, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Philips )

We’re fans of sonicare brushes – insofar as anyone can be a fan of an electric toothbrush. The traditionally shaped brush head uses intense sonic vibrations to achieve a deep clean, and features three brushing intensities and four brushing modes. There’s an app, too, if you fancy handing over your brushing data to Big Tooth. The best price we’ve found right now for the Philip sonicare diamondclean 9000 is £199.99, but we’ve spotted this brush on offer for as little as £129.99 in past sales, so, hold off until a better deal arrives, if you can.

Oral-B iO5 electric toothbrush: Was £280, now £109.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Oral-B )

The iO range is the top-tier of Oral-B’s dizzying selection of electric toothbrushes, and the iO5 is in the mid-to-high-end of that range. It uses a more advanced motor and oscillating brush head for a quieter and more powerful cleaning action than the Pro series. Pressure sensors alert you when you’re scrubbing too hard, making it ideal for those with sensitive gums, and the oscillating brush head is designed to clean those hard-to-reach areas of your mouth. Discounted to £89.99 in last year’s sale, the iO5 is available today for £109.99.

