Best household essentials deals for Amazon Prime Day October 2024

Shopping season is not too far away now, and with it come some very tempting sales. Whether you’re stocking the kitchen cupboard or your wardrobe, online sales and deals are the way to do it. And one of the best events for big discounts is just around the corner.

Amazon Prime Day is back for autumn and we can expect plenty of fantastic deals and savings on some of our favourite brands. In previous years, prices were slashed on brands across a host of categories, including the likes of Olaplex, Cerave, Dyson and Shark.

So what better time to stock up on all your favourite household essentials? Whether it’s cleaning products, bits to spruce up your bathroom, or perhaps you need to bulk-buy your favourite coffee to get you through the looming winter, Amazon Prime Day has got you covered.

We’ve got everything you need to know about the upcoming sale, including rumoured start dates, predicted deals and household essentials deals you can shop right now.

When is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

We know for sure that the event will happen in October but the online shopping giant has yet to announce the specific dates. Basing our guesses on previous years, we think it is likely to happen in the first two weeks of October. The sale is also often midweek, so expect it to land on a Tuesday or Wednesday and for it to run for around two days.

What are Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

This is one of Amazon’s major sales events, which often happen at least twice a year and see the online retailer slash prices on big-name brands. The sale is sitewide, extending to beauty, tech, fitness, kitchenware and so much more.

However, to benefit from these sales events, shoppers must be Amazon Prime members. Luckily it’s very easy to sign up, and you can even score a free trial. Usually, Amazon Prime costs £8.99 per month or £95 a year, which works out to £7.92 a month. As well as access to these exclusive sales events, membership also gives you access to all of Amazon Prime Video’s back catalogue, as well as free next-day and same-day delivery, Prime Reading, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming, Deliveroo Plus and the Prime Day sale.

What were the best deals last year?

Last year, popular sustainable brand Cheeky Panda’s anti-bacterial surface (was £5.99, now £5.33, Amazon.co.uk) wipes were reduced by 65 per cent in the summertime Amazon Prime Day sale. Meanwhile, the internet’s favourite sponges, Scrub Daddies (was £10.47, now £7.79, Amazon.co.uk) were reduced by almost 30 per cent.

Prime Day sales can even be used to keep your furry friends sweet, as Dreamies cat treats (was £15.60, now £7.19, Amazon.co.uk) were reduced by 50 per cent.

What are the best household essentials deals to shop now?

Oral-B 3DWhite clinical whitening restore diamond clean toothpaste: Was £15.99, now £5.20, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

A tube of toothpaste is a tried and true staple of the bathroom sink. And this whitening one from Oral B is a tried and true IndyBest favourite, with our tester voting it the best toothpaste for a clean-teeth feeling. Right now at Amazon, you can snap this up for a whopping 67 per cent of its original price.

Finish ultimate plus infinity shine dishwasher tablets: Was £41, now £21, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

If you don’t currently have these under your sink, then the likelihood is they are top of your shopping list. Make sure you’re stocked up for many months to come with this 105-tablet XXL pack of Finish’s most popular dishwasher tablets. Stocking up just got cheaper too, as these are now almost half off.

Mr Muscle Drain Unblocker, two pack: Was £8.56, now £6, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Drain unblocker may not be the most glamorous item in your basket, but it’s definitely essential. Blocked showers and sinks will be a distant memory with this duo deal, which means you can get two bottles of Mr Muscle drain gel for 30 per cent off.

Andrex family soft toilet tissue 72 standard toilet rolls: Was £37.50, now £27.07, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

You can’t get more essential than toilet paper, so make sure your household is always fully stocked with this jumbo family pack of 72 uber-soft rolls from Andrex, now almost 30 per cent off.

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on tech, gadgets and more, try the links below: