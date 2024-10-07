Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Every savvy shopper’s favourite time of year is once again upon us, with another Amazon Prime Day sale (or Big Deal Days sale as the retailer is calling it) kicking off sale season. Among the thousands of deals available, we’ve spotted some stellar savings on dehumidifiers.

The secret weapon for ridding your home of moisture and condensation that can often lead to dampness and mould, these machines are even more important during the colder months. So, whether you have issues with dust and allergens, or you like to air dry your clothes indoors, you’ll want to find the right dehumidifier to invest in.

The Amazon autumn event is a sitewide sale that’s now in its third year. It brings a whole host of savings across a wide range of products, from beauty must-haves to vacuums, kitchen appliances and tech.

Naturally, the IndyBest team are on hand with the best dehumidifier deals to shop in the Amazon Prime Big Deals Day 2024 event. Dust, begone.

Best dehumidifier deals in Amazon’s sale

Black + Decker BXEH60013GB dehumidifier: Was £219.99, now £160.49, Amazon.co.uk

The non-smart version of this dehumidifier landed a spot in our review of the best, with our writer noting that it is “perfect for small areas”. They added that it’s “very quiet – you’ll barely notice it’s on, especially if you have it in a family area where there’s other noise going on”. What’s more, the brand says it costs just 14p per hour to run.

Pro Breeze dehumidifier: Was £59.99, now £47.49, Amazon.co.uk

This handy portable dehumidifier is now 20 per cent off at Amazon. Don’t be fooled by the small and lightweight design, this model can remove up to 500ml per day. Perfect for keeping your personal spaces free from dampness, condensation and musty smells this dehumidifier has a quiet setting and auto-shut off so it’s ideal for using overnight.

Devola 12l/day low energy dehumidifier: Was £189, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

For energy-efficient options that cost as little as 7p per hour to run, you can’t go wrong with the 12l from Devola. With specific settings like laundry mode and an LED-coloured light display that changes depending on the environment’s current humidity type- this is one clever bit of kit. And now you can save almost 50 per cent with Amazon’s Big Deal Days.

Hangsun 20l/day dehumidifier: Was £258.98, now £161.48, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re trying to cover a large space with your dehumidifier, this is the one for you. With a reach of 325 sq. ft, you can keep your whole home safe from damp and mould this winter. This machine can collect an impressive 20l of moisture per day. The laundry mode is perfect for when drying clothes, continuously working to keep condensation levels down. Right now at Amazon, you can score this appliance for almost 40 per cent off.

When is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

Amazon’s event is already underway and will last for two days, starting from midnight on 8 October until 11:59 pm on 9 October. Giving us plenty of time to score some seriously good deals.

What is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale gives Amazon Prime members early access to deals ahead of the festive season (think of it as a warm-up to the Amazon Black Friday sale). The event features deals across top brands, from Apple to Shark, as well as offers on the retailer’s bestselling own tech, including Kindles and Echo dot smart speakers.

