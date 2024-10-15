Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Black Friday is still a month away, but here at IndyBest, we pride ourselves on staying on top of the very best deals at all times, and the savings don’t get much better than those on offer during Amazon’s annual Black Friday bonanza.

The online retail giant is renowned for being a one-stop shop for all your needs. Whether you’re after a tech upgrade, a new home appliance, gifts for loved ones or some beauty must-haves, Amazon has got you covered. Even more so during the sales season, with each and every department slashing prices left and right.

Read more: Black Friday 2024 shopping guide

As most savvy shoppers will know, it’s important to be prepared for these events, which is why we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about Black Friday this year, and the role Amazon is set to play in helping you bag a bargain.

Even better, for any impatient shoppers out there, we’ve included some amazing deals you can shop right now. Keep scrolling for all the details.

When will Amazon Black Friday deals start in 2024?

Black Friday is a fairly consistent holiday, beginning every year on the Friday following Thanksgiving in the US (which falls on the final Thursday of November).

Over the years, the shopping event has expanded to last longer than just one day. Usually running until the following Monday, also known as Cyber Monday, which is another great day to score some online deals.

For 2024, Black Friday will begin on 29 November and continue until 2 December.

What Amazon deals can we expect this Black Friday?

While it’s too soon to predict exactly what Amazon will have in store for us this year, we can make an educated guess, based on deals from previous years.

Expect massive discounts on all your tech essentials and big-name brands such as Apple. Last year, the ever-stylish and hi-tech Apple Watch ultra (£699, Amazon.co.uk) was discounted by £100. Elsewhere, the Apple AirPods 2nd gen were reduced to less than £100.

Some of our very favourite beauty buys were also included in the sale last year, with deals on brands such as Shark, Marc Jacobs, Olaplex, Maybelline and more.

Meanwhile, home appliances often have some of the biggest (and most useful) deals. For example, one of our favourite air fryers from Philips, the 5000 series XL (was £179.99, now £108.99, Amazon.co.uk) was on sale with a whopping 56 per cent off last year.

What are the best deals to shop right now?

There is no need to wait until Black Friday if you’re keen to bag some bargains, as we’ve done some digging and have rounded up some amazing Amazon savings on vacuum cleaners, tech and Amazon devices that you can enjoy today.

Best deals on Amazon devices

Fire TV 55in omni QLED series 4K UHD smart TV: Was £749.99, now £519.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Does your telly need an upgrade? This could be the deal for you. You can now step up your at-home entertainment system for less, with 30 per cent off this Fire TV. With QLED providing vivid life-like colours and pictures, fool-proof streaming and a customisable home screen, this is a TV you’ll be proud to build a room around.

Best vacuum cleaner deals

Shark stratos anti-hair-wrap plus pet pro cordless vacuum: Was £429.99, now £350.08, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Few things make us happier than seeing our favourite best buys on sale, and that's exactly what we have with our favourite cordless vacuum. Our tester called the Shark stratos “euphoric”, saying: “The suction power on carpet and hard floors is a dream. It’s constantly working out what power levels you need to pick up the most mess. All you have to do is steer.” Now, it has almost 20 per cent off at Amazon.

Eufy HomeVac H11 handheld vacuum cleaner: Was £49.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Our favourite budget handheld vacuum just got cheaper, thanks to a 30 per cent discount at Amazon. Our tester said: “Every time we picked up this beauty, it felt like we were about to blow-dry our hair.” Delighting in the lightweight portability of the machine, they added: “While it weighs a measly 0.5kg, the H11 is seriously powerful, making quick crumb clean-ups in the kitchen and sweeps of the car a doddle.”

Best tech deals

Sony XG300 X-series portable wireless speaker: Was £259, now £149, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Another best buy pick, this speaker from Sony now has 43 per cent off at Amazon. A great addition to any BBQ or party, this customisable and versatile speaker was a real hit with our tester, who said: “This speaker is packed with features we love, whether it’s the way the controls are hidden beneath a rubberised flap, the retractable handle or the subtle lighting on the end.”

Philips Sonicare 9900 prestige: Was £549, now £351.98, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Keep those pearly whites shining, with this tried and tested electric toothbrush from Philips, which has had 46 per cent slashed off the price. Our tester said: “This brush can hit a chart-topping 62,000 vibrations per minute – more than any other brush we’ve tested – delivering a noticeably more intense clean, versus cheaper brushes.” Although the regular price of this brush is a steep one, our tester added: “Catch it on sale and there’s no brush we’d sooner recommend.” So, snap up this offer while you can.

Smeg espresso coffee machine with coffee grinder: Was £849.95, now £679.97, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This stunning retro-style coffee machine from Smeg is sure to take a prime position on your kitchen counter. Not only is it fashionable, but it’s also highly functional. Our tester said: “The 1950s design on this machine belies some high-tech innards. The easy-to-fill hopper on top grinds beans for the freshest coffee, and the machine produced some of the best-tasting coffee during testing.” Now you can try it for yourself, as this machine is currently 20 per cent off at Amazon.

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on tech and more, try the link below:

Find out everything you need to know about Black Friday 2024, with our expert guide