UFC fighter Nathaniel Wood explains ‘living nightmare’ of OCD and anxiety

UFC fighter Nathaniel Wood has spoken out about the misconceptions of OCD and how having the mental health condition is a “living nightmare”.

In an interview with BBC Sport on Thursday (October 23), the mixed martial artist from South London shared how living with both OCD and anxiety has affected his personal life and work.

Wood said he went through a bad period mentally during fight week, meaning he "was just thinking about stuff I didn't need to be thinking about and obsessing over it".

"It's very consuming," he added.

Wood recently opened up to The Independent about the dark thoughts he used to get into the frame of mind to fight when his newborn daughter was fighting for her life.