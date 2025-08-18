Sales assistant helps undercover police officers tackle phone shop raiders

Watch as a sales assistant helps undercover police officers stop phone shop raiders by pushing them out of the store.

Footage shared by Chippenham Police on Monday (18 August) shows a group of men raiding the store in Borough Parade, Wiltshire, as shocked customers ran away in the opposite direction.

The force had already been informed via intelligence that the store was being targeted by an organised criminal group, with officers waiting on standby to intervene.

The group were shoved out of the store by a shop assistant, with undercover officers wielding battens standing outside as the group tried to make an escape. Plain-clothed police officers then chased the men before managing to tackle them to the ground.

All six men pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal at a court hearing on 12 June, and were sentenced at Swindon Crown Court on Thursday (14 August).