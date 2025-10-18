Virginia Giuffre’s brother says Prince Andrew relinquishing titles ‘vindicates’ her

Virginia Giuffre’s brother has said Prince Andrew’s decision to relinquish his royal titles "vindicates" his sister, following years of allegations against him.

Sky Roberts, Virginia's brother, called the move a long-overdue acknowledgement of the harm caused.

"She was a truth teller from the beginning... she was telling the truth" he said.

Giuffre alleged that as a teenage victim of Epstein’s sex trafficking ring she had sex with Prince Andrew multiple times, which he denies.

Prince Andrew stepped back from public duties amid ongoing fallout from his association with Jeffrey Epstein and Giuffre’s lawsuit, which was settled in 2022.