Karoline Leavitt claims Trump’s ‘inspirational’ Davos speech ‘got rave reviews’

Donald Trump’s press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, claimed his speech at Davos received “rave reviews.”

The US president appeared to confuse Greenland with Iceland four times during his remarks at the World Economic Forum on Wednesday (21 January).

“ I know they were all very pleased with his speech. I was in the room, John, and it had rave reviews,” Ms Leavitt told Fox News.

“ I think the President really struck an inspirational tone with all of them today,” she added.

It comes as Trump abandoned plans to impose tariffs on a group of U.S. allies who objected to his push to acquire Greenland following a meeting with NATO’s Secretary-General.