Russia launches overnight strike on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia

Russia continued its assault on Ukraine overnight, firing at least 582 drones and missiles at various cities.

The strikes killed at least one person and injured 24, including three children, in the Zaporizhzhia region, local officials said.

Over 40 houses and 14 apartment buildings were damaged, and about 25,000 households lost power.

Ukrainian officials continue to assess the damage from the large-scale assault.

Shortly after the latest attack, president Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of using the time meant to work towards peace for planning massive missile and drone assaults on Ukraine