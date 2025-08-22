Meet revolutionary police robo-dog with weapon-detecting AI camera hitting UK streets

Watch the "revolutionary" robo-dog, set to be trialled by a police force in the UK, as it speeds round woodland and even climbs stairs.

The remote-controlled technology is being tested by Nottinghamshire Police's firearms officers over the next three months, with results then being fed back to the Home Office, along with recommendations on how it can be used in front-line policing.

It has a weapon-detecting AI camera that works in the dark, a 3D room scanner, and can be controlled from up to a kilometre away.

If deemed a success, the robot could enter operational service across the country in 2026.