Asylum hotels latest: Number of migrants in hotels rises under Labour but deportations up by 25%
Labour-run councils are among those considering legal actions against hotels housing asylum seekers
The number of asylum seekers being housed temporarily in UK hotels has risen by 8 per cent under Labour compared to the same point last year, Home Office data shows.
However, figures from the last three months show that the figure has gone down very slightly from 32,345 in March this year, to 32,059 in June 2025.
With numbers falling in recent months, government spending on asylum in the UK also stood at £4.76 billion in 2024/25, down 12 per cent from a record £5.38 billion in 2023/24.
It comes as Labour-run councils are among those considering legal challenges against the use of hotels to house asylum seekers, as the government scrambles to draw up a contingency plan.
Carol Dean, leader of Labour-controlled Tamworth Council, said her authority had previously decided against legal action but was now “carefully assessing” what the decision might mean for the area, adding it was a “potentially important legal precedent”.
Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has called on Tory local councils to take inspiration from the Epping legal ruling to launch challenges of their own.
The opposition leader said Epping Forest District Council had achieved “a victory for local people”, while Reform UK leader Nigel Farage also called for his party’s councils to launch their own legal challenges.
Politicians making mischief over asylum hotels are in for an unwelcome surprise
The High Court’s ruling that asylum seekers must be moved out of the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex, leaves Yvette Cooper, the home secretary, with a nasty headache. The small boats keep on coming and, under the law, asylum seekers must be housed somewhere while their cases are assessed.
The Home Office was behind the curve on the legal action by Tory-led Epping Forest District Council, issuing a last-minute plea to no avail. There is gloom among ministers, who fear a dangerous precedent has been set; they are privately bemused that the ruling was based on the hotel owner’s failure to obtain a change of use permission under planning regulations. Ministers fear this will encourage more protests outside other asylum hotels, creating an opening for the far right.
The ruling shines an unwelcome spotlight on the small boats crisis. In fact, the government has had a reasonable run on this nightmarish issue in recent weeks, announcing a series of initiatives in the fallow summer period, including the potentially game-changing “one in, one out” returns agreement with France.
Read the full analysis from Andrew Grice here:
Politicians making mischief over asylum hotels are in for an unwelcome surprise
Labour branded 'weak' over migration crisis by shadow home secretary
Shadow home secretary Chris Philp said Labour has “lost control of Britain’s borders” as he responded to new immigration statistics.
He said: “Labour has presided over the worst year on record for Channel crossings, with nearly 28,000 people already arriving illegally in 2025, up 47 per cent on last year and the highest figure ever recorded.
“At the same time, numbers in asylum hotels are back up to 32,059, higher than at the time of the election. Compare that to the nine months before the election, when the Conservatives cut numbers in hotels by 47 per cent and shut almost 200 sites. At our pace of closure, the hotels would already be gone, but numbers in hotels have gone up under Labour.
“Returns have gone down too and only 5 per cent of small boat arrivals are being removed. Without returns there is no deterrence, and without deterrence the boats will never stop.
“This is a migration crisis and the weak Labour Government is making it worse. More crossings, more migrants in hotels and fewer removals – Labour has lost control of Britain’s borders.
“Only the Conservatives have a plan to fix this by deporting every illegal arrival and sending the smugglers scurrying back into the shadows. But Labour voted against our measures to do this in Parliament just few weeks ago.”
Refugee Council hails faster asylum decision-making but warns of poor-quality decisions
Enver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council, has said that the government can be proud of the "genuine achievement" of bringing down the backlog of asylum claims.
However he warned that "this good work is being put at risk by poor-quality decisions", with "nearly half of appeals" succeeding.
He also repeated concerns about the use of asylum hotels, saying: "There's still far too many people in hotels. Everyone agrees that hotels are the wrong answer – they cost the taxpayer billions, trap people in limbo and are flashpoints in communities.
“Getting decisions right first time is vital so refugees who need protection can move out of hotels and start rebuilding in safety, while those who don’t have the right to stay can return with dignity and respect."
Yvette Cooper says Labour inherited a 'broken immigration and asylum system'
The Home Secretary has said the Government’s action to tackle the number of asylum seekers coming to the UK had been important steps to “restoring order”.
Responding to new immigration statistics, Yvette Cooper said Labour had overseen increased numbers of returns of failed asylum seekers and pointed to the reduced spending on asylum.
Ms Cooper said: “We inherited a broken immigration and asylum system that the previous government left in chaos. Since coming to office we have strengthened Britain’s visa and immigration controls, cut asylum costs and sharply increased enforcement and returns, as today’s figures show.
“The action we have taken in the last 12 months – increasing returns of failed asylum seekers by over 30 per cent, cutting asylum costs by 11 per cent, reducing the backlog by 18 per cent and our forthcoming plans to overhaul the failing asylum appeal system – are crucial steps to restoring order and putting an end to the chaotic use of asylum hotels that we inherited from the previous government.
“At the same time, we are bringing legal migration back under control, with a 48 per cent reduction in work visas this year – and further stronger visa controls and higher skill requirements introduced through our White Paper expected to bring those overall numbers down further.
“As we roll out further reforms, including the new pilot with France, new counter terror powers to strengthen border security and new asylum reforms later this year (including reforms to speed up the persistent delays in the appeals system), we will continue to take the serious steps required to restore order, control and fairness to the system, and to continue building the foundations of a new and stronger approach.”
Nigel Farage says public are 'right to be angry' with Labour and Tories
Nigel Farage said the public is right to be angry with the Government and their predecessors over the rise in asylum seekers being housed in hotels by the Government.
Responding to the figures, the Reform UK leader said: “Under Labour we now have record numbers claiming asylum. The vast majority should never qualify and most will cost the taxpayer a huge sum of money.
“Our streets are becoming more dangerous yet this disaster gets worse.
“The public are right to be very angry with both Labour and the Tories for what they have done to us.”
Thousands of children crossing the Channel each year
Over 5,000 children have made the dangerous Channel crossing in the year ending June 2025, analysis from charity Safe Passage has found.
Donna Covey, chief executive at the charity, added: "Over half of those children have had to make this dangerous journey alone. We work with unaccompanied children in Northern France who are simply trying to reach family, often the only family they have left."
Pakistani and Afghans most common nationality to apply for asylum
Pakistani was the most common nationality among asylum applicants in the year to June 2025, accounting for 11,234 people, or 10.1 per cent of the total.
This is up from 8,383 in the year to June 2024, when it was the second most common nationality (8.6 per cent of the total).
Afghan was the second most common nationality in the latest period, (8,281 people, 7.5 per cent of the total), down from 9,342 (9.6 per cent) in the previous 12 months, when it was the most common nationality.
Iranian was third (7,746 people, 7.0 per cent of the total), the same ranking as in the previous 12 months (7,660 people, 7.9 per cent).
The fourth most common nationality was Eritrean, with 7,433 people (6.7 per cent of the total), up year on year from 4,405 (4.5 per cent) when it ranked in eighth place.
Solving the asylum question is suddenly even more urgent
What next? As ministers digest the High Court ruling on the use of a hotel in Epping to house asylum seekers, they have very limited options in front of them, none of them good ones. The High Court should not be attacked for making a ruling that takes no account of politics or even practicalities, for that is not its job. It has, though, made a bad situation very much worse.
It is hardly helpful to anyone, in such circumstances, for Nigel Farage to exploit a delicate and sometimes combustible situation by calling for more peaceful protests. From bitter experience, we know how such demonstrations can degenerate into minor disorder, or worse. In fact, given the force of the High Court judgment, there is even less need for such protests now.
Instead, Mr Farage and his deputy, Richard Tice, as usual, are playing on the fears of people and behaving in a way that is irresponsible at best and dangerous at worst. Mr Farage’s interventions in the riots last year only added to the campaign of disinformation underway, and most recently was made to apologise for claiming that the Essex police had “bussed in” counterdemonstrators in Epping.
Read our full editorial here:
Solving the asylum question is suddenly even more urgent
Labour-run Peterborough City Council also considering legal action
Peterborough City Council are among those reviewing legal options following Epping judgement, as council leader says the area is housing “far more than our share of asylum seekers” compared to rest of the country.
Councillor Dennis Jones, Labour leader of Peterborough City Council: "We are watching the news about Epping Forest District Council winning a temporary High Court injunction with interest.
We maintain that Peterborough has a proud history of welcoming asylum seekers and others in need to the city, but in a planned and coordinated way. Our resources are already stretched – we are already well above our Dispersed Accommodation quota and housing far more than our share of asylum seekers than other areas of the country.
"In addition, we believe that The Dragonfly is not the ideal location with the hotel sited in a residential area with limited access to services and amenities.
"We are carefully reviewing the court’s judgment and other legal implications before making our own decision on whether or not to launch a legal challenge."
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments