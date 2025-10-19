Former Russian oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky believes that President Vladimir Putin has signalled to US President Donald Trump that he is prepared to strike a deal on Ukraine.

According to Khodorkovsky, speaking on Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips, (October 19) such a settlement would likely involve Moscow gaining full control of the Donbas region, including areas it has not yet occupied.

He warned that the Kremlin might use such a deal to further destabilise the rest of Ukraine.