Cops save unconscious man from burning car wreck after his phone auto-dialed 911

This is the moment police rescue an unconscious man from a burning car wreck after his cell phone’s alert system led them to his location, saving his life.

Safwan Islam, 26, crashed on Route 27 in Franklin Township, New Jersey, in the early hours of November 9. A feature on his phone sensed the crash and automatically called 911 and alerted authorities to his location.

Officers Thomas Sites and Yash Shroff of South Brunswick Police were closest to the scene and managed to rescue Mr Islam just moments before his car was consumed by flames.

Mr Islam is now back home recovering after spending a week in hospital for injuries to his back and neck. The cause of the accident is currently being investigated.