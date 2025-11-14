Police destroy hundreds of mobile phones and SIM cards found inside UK prison

Police have destroyed hundreds of mobile phones and SIM cards found inside HMP Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police, alongside His Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service, seized over 500 electronic devices from inmates at the high-security prison.

The force said in a statement the devices “are often used by prisoners to coordinate serious organised crime across Greater Manchester, involving drug and weapon supply, and serious violence.”

Having an electronic device in prison is a criminal offence which can lead to additional jail time.