Police uncover 40,000 SIM cards linked to €5 million cyber scam across Europe

Watch the moment Latvian State Police uncover 40,000 SIM cards linked to a five million euro cyber scam across Europe during their "SIMcartel" operation.

The force said: “The platform was designed to facilitate anonymous communication and payments, offering access to mobile phone numbers from more than 80 countries.”

Estimates suggest that the service helped create around 50 million online accounts, which, according to Latvian State Police, could be used for online fraud.

Five people have been arrested in connection to the raid, which took place on October 10.