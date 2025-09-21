Palestinian Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian Shahin has said the UK’s potential decision to recognise Palestine as it’s own state sends a “very clear message of hope” to Palestinians.

Thanking countries that have, or are about to recognise a Palestinian state the foreign minister called on others to join them.

“A number of states are going to declare their recognition,” she said at a press conference in Ramallah. “It will be a very important message. Above all it is a message of hope to the Palestinian people, a message of hope for a free, independent sovereign state.”