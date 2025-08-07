Nancy Mace says she would ban ‘chemtrails’ as South Carolina governor

Nancy Mace says she would ban “chemtrails” if she is elected as South Carolina’s next governor.

The congresswoman from the Palmetto State made the remark unprompted after a question from the audience at a town hall event on Wednesday (August 6) about removing fluoride from drinking water.

So-called “chemtrails” are a long-running conspiracy theory which believes condensation trails from aircraft are actually the government dispersing biological agents into the air.

Mace announced her gubernatorial run on Monday.