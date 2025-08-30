Mark Wahlberg video calls Maclean Brothers as they finish record breaking row

Mark Wahlberg called brothers Ewan, Jamie and Lachlan MacLean as the pulled into Cairns harbour to congratulate them on finishing their record breaking row across the Pacific Ocean.

The Hollywood actor praised the three Scottish brothers who have now broken the Pacific Ocean rowing record, saying their journey deserves a film.

Wahlberg spoke via video call with Ewan, Jamie, and Lachlan Maclean on day 140 as they neared Cairns as well as on day 54 of their challenge.

Wahlberg learned of their effort through a chain of connections: his assistant’s friend met Jamie at a wedding where he played the bagpipes.

Inspired by their determination, Wahlberg called their feat “incredible” and said it’s a story that “needs to be seen on screen.”