Londoners react to ‘disgraceful’ travel chaos as city hit by week of Tube strikes

One London commuter described the London Underground strike as "disgraceful" as workers walked out on Monday, 8 September.

Tube lines were suspended, causing travel disruption throughout the city, as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union including drivers, signallers and maintenance workers launched industrial action over pay and conditions, with the union calling for a four-day, 32-hour working week.

"They get paid enough money," one commuter said, describing the demand for a 32-hour working week as "disgraceful."

Another traveller said: "I support what they're saying but it's an absolute pain... I get where they're coming from."