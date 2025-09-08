London tube strike: Simon Calder counts cost of walkout on economy

A tube strike meant London Underground lines were suspended on Monday, 8 September, as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union launched industrial action over pay and conditions.

Striking workers included drivers, signallers and maintenance workers. The action began on Sunday but the biggest impact will be felt between Monday and Friday, with Transport for London (TfL) warning there will be few or no services between Monday and Thursday.

TfL has offered a 3.4 per cent pay rise, which it described as “fair” and said it cannot afford to meet the RMT’s demand for a cut in the working week.

The Independent travel correspondent Simon Calder breaks down what the cost could be to London's economy during the strike.