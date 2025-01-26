Chancellor Rachel Reeves avoided directly answering questions on the potential expansion of Heathrow, despite growing speculation she will support a third runway. This comes amid opposition from Cabinet colleague Ed Miliband and London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who has warned the government could face legal action if plans for the runway are approved.

Khan stated last week that if Heathrow moved forward with a new runway, “I wouldn’t hesitate to launch, with partners and colleagues, another legal challenge.”

On January 26, Reeves responded, “You’ll see the plans when we set them out, but already this government has signed off expansion at London City and Stansted airports.”