Roof torn off airport as Hurricane Melissa batters Jamaica

Video shows the damage done to Sangster International Airport in Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa made landfall, with officials declaring the entire country a “disaster area”.

The “storm of the century” hit the island on Tuesday evening (28 October) with winds of up to 185mph, as aid teams continue to assess the scale of the damage.

The two main international airports have been closed until the storm passes.

At least seven people have died across the Caribbean – three in Jamaica, three in Haiti and one in the Dominican Republic.