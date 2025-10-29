How to help those impacted by Hurricane Melissa

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Jamaica on Tuesday as a devastating Category 5 storm, tied for the strongest landfalling Atlantic hurricane in history.

While the extent of the destruction is not yet known, relief organizations are already mobilizing to help across the Caribbean. As is typical in disasters, nonprofit groups told The Associated Press that cash is the best way to help, since unsolicited goods donations can overwhelm already strained systems. Experts recommend using sites like Charity Navigator or the Better Business Bureau's Wise Giving Alliance to check out unfamiliar charities before donating.

Here is some of the work being done and ways to support people impacted by Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica and beyond.

Locals supporting locals: United Way of Jamaica

The 40-year-old nonprofit has a history of supporting Jamaicans after disasters, especially the country's farmers.

Last year, United Way of Jamaica mobilized help for female farmers hit hard by Hurricane Beryl, helping them replace farm equipment, repair roofs, and pay tuition fees for their kids right as the school year began.

The Kingston-based group accepts cash donations.

Immediate relief and rebuilding: CORE

CORE 's local staff is already responding in Haiti and will arrive in Jamaica when airports reopen to deliver relief items like hygiene kits and tarps, conduct medical assessments an distribute immediate cash assistance.

The group, which was active in Jamaica after Hurricane Beryl in 2024, will also help households remove debris and rebuild homes.

The Los Angeles-based nonprofit is accepting cash donations to its Emergency Response Fund.

Installing backup power systems: Footprint Project

The solar-energy nonprofit supplies communities and first responders with temporary power equipment to aid their response and restore communications.

Footprint Project is shipping 150 portable solar and battery power stations from Florida to Jamaica, and deploying mobile microgrid equipment from Puerto Rico and Barbados, working with local partners like Jamaica Renewable Energy Association to ensure the systems are deployed where they are most needed.

The New Orleans-based group is accepting cash donations to support staffing and logistics, as well as in-kind donations of “turn-key” renewable power technologies that can be rapidly shipped. Equipment donations can be coordinated through give@footprintproject.org.

Transporting cargo for relief groups: Airlink

Airlink works with major airlines like United and American, using their underbelly cargo space to move critical aid to disaster zones.

It is moving cargo to Jamaica on behalf of 16 NGOs including World Food Programme and Mercy Corps. It will also charter at least two planes to move more goods for its partners, free of charge.

The Washington, D.C.-based group accepts cash donations and donations of United frequent flyer miles.

Medical aid: Direct Relief

The humanitarian organization supports the Caribbean year round with medicines and other supplies, and has delivered more than $3 million in medical aid in the last month to areas now under threat.

Direct Relief will support health facilities, many of which it says are in coastal and low-lying areas vulnerable to flooding and power outages. The group also sent 100 field-medic packs for Jamaica’s National Health Fund, and is working with the Pan American Health Organization to preposition supplies for Cuba.

The Santa Barbara, California-based group is accepting cash donations and said that all contributions specifically designated for “Hurricane Melissa” will go directly to those efforts.

High-quality supply donations: Good360

Good360 connects corporate donors who have surplus, high-quality supplies with nonprofits that need those items.

The group has prepositioned supplies at a Florida warehouse and will partner with local groups to deliver what's needed. It is anticipating demand for generators, tarps and hygiene kits.

Good360 is accepting cash donations to support delivery of these supplies.

Longterm recovery: Center for Disaster Philanthropy

While the immediate needs will be vast, CDP focuses on long-term recovery, an often underfunded aspect of disaster response.

The group will give grants to local organizations that are most in tune with the needs, focusing on the most at-risk residents and emphasizing solutions that leave communities better prepared for future climate events.

The Washington, D.C.-based organization is accepting cash donations to its Atlantic Hurricane Season Recovery Fund.

