Father says he drove at Huntingdon stabbings suspect after train attack

A father has said that he drove his car at the suspected Huntingdon knife attacker following the train attack on Saturday (1 November).

Dave Scott, 57, told the BBC that he was waiting to collect his daughter from the railway station in the Cambridgeshire town when Anthony Williams, 32, allegedly tried to get in his car.

As the suspect slashed at the vehicle with his knife, Mr Scott explained he entered “flight or fight” mode, and proceeded to accelerate the car, “taking him with [me].”

He said that he had thoughts of running over the suspect again, though at that moment, the police appeared and arrested Williams.

Williams, 32, has been charged with attempting to murder 10 people on board a LNER train.