HGV driver distracted by porn on phone seconds before fatal crash

A HGV driver was “heavily distracted” by pornographic images on his phone immediately before he killed a father-of-two in a motorway crash.

Dashcam footage of the fatal collision on 17 May, 2024, shows Neil Platt scrolling on his phone whilst driving down the M58 in Skelmersdale, Lancashire, before he collided with Danny Aitchison’s vehicle.

Mr Aitchison’s car was subsequently pushed into the rear of a tanker and his car exploded upon impact, instantly killing the father. Platt can be seen holding his hands in his head following the collision.

On Friday (19 September) Platt pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, and has been sentenced to 10 years. He will serve two-thirds of his sentence in custody and on his release will be banned from driving for seven years.