Officer draws gun on man at gas station after mistaking pump for pistol

An officer drew a gun on a man in a gas station after he mistook a pump for a pistol.

On 7 August, a Leon County Sheriff's officer can be seen approaching an individual at a Circle K parking lot in Florida, where he tells him to show his hands whilst pointing a gun at him.

“What are you doing?” the deputy asks, to which the man replied: “I'm filling up gas cans.”

The sheriff said that the man was holding the nozzle as if it were a pistol, but the man explained that he was waving his hands to get the worker’s attention to turn the pump on.

The conversation became heated when the man “threatened to get a lawsuit” on the officer.

"While no one was injured during the incident, LCSO would like to assure the public that we review any incidents of concern to evaluate opportunities for training or additional action," the force said in a statement.