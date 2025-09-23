Doubting Donald: Trump repeatedly admits his statements on autism might not be true

Watch as Donald Trump repeatedly admits that his unproven claims about autism might not be true.

Speaking in the Oval Office with Robert F Kennedy Jr on Monday (22 September), the pair claimed that there is a link between the use of painkiller Tylenol by pregnant women and an increased risk of autism in children.

During the announcement, which scientists and studies have disputed, Mr Trump appeared to regularly doubt the validity of his own words. “This is based on what I feel. There's a rumor,” he said.

In another instance, he said: “You know, I'm just making these statements from me. I'm not making them from these doctors”, whilst he also stressed: “I'm not a doctor, but I'm giving my opinion.”

After claiming that Cuba has “no autism as they don’t sell Tylenol”, the US president added: “You’ll have to check it out.”