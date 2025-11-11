Aftermath of deadly Delhi explosion as emergency services search for survivors

A powerful explosion near the historic Red Fort in a densely populated area of New Delhi, India, on Monday (10 November) left at least eight people dead and 20 injured, according to city police.

Video shows the immediate aftermath of the deadly blast, which occurred close to a metro station entrance serving the Red Fort area.

Multiple emergency service vehicles arrived at the scene to rescue the injured.

While federal authorities are investigating "all angles," the exact cause remains unknown.

Several Indian states and key installations have been placed on high alert following the incident.