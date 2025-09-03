Watch: China unveils cruise missiles and hypersonic missiles in military parade

China’s President Xi Jinping has unveiled a range of cruise and hypersonic missiles at a massive military parade in Beijing.

The event on Wednesday (3 September) was held to mark the 80th anniversary of Japan’s defeat in World War Two, and 26 world leaders, including Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, were in attendance.

It is the first time that the leaders from China, Russia and North Korea have ever met in public.

Some of the weapons unveiled during the event included brand new nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missiles, advanced underwater drones and a new model of hypersonic missile.