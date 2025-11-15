Donald Trump said that the UK is "embarrassed" by the BBC as he confirmed he would still sue the broadcaster for up to $5bn despite the BBC apologising for its Panorama edit of the president’s January 6 speech.

The US president threatened to sue the BBC over its editing of the speech, which made it appear as if he was explicitly urging people to attack the US Capitol. His lawyers had written to the corporation demanding a retraction and compensation by Friday (14 November).

The BBC apologised, admitting that the speech edit was an "error of judgement," but refused to pay compensation.

Mr Trump told reporters on board Air Force One on Friday that he would call Sir Keir Starmer over the weekend to raise the issue.