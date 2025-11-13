‘My TV licence fee shouldn’t be used to compensate Donald Trump’

A petition urging the BBC not to compensate Donald Trump following his $1 billon legal threat has now passed over 45,000 signatures.

The Independent has spoken exclusively to Ian Fisher, who started the petition, arguing that any financial payment to Trump would be "inappropriate and against the ethos of public service broadcasting."

It demands that any compensation paid should be refunded to TV licence payers, citing public objection to such use of funds.

Trump has given the BBC until Friday (14 November) to respond to his lawsuit threat.

The editing of Trump’s 6 January speech in an edition of the Panorama programme triggered the resignation of director general Tim Davie and head of news Deborah Turness.

The Independent has contacted the BBC for comment.