New images show the extent of damage caused by a huge blaze at a Southampton hospital which lead to 200 patients being evacuated.

A major incident was declared at University Hospital Southampton on Sunday (1 Feb) after fire broke out in the endoscopy unit. Fire crews were called out at 5.30am, with hundreds of patients quickly relocated.

Footage released by the hospital shows charred and smoke damaged corridors and rooms after more than 100 firefighters from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service fought to bring the blaze under control.

According to a hospital statement, the incident caused ‘significant damage’ to the build, however, no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.