BBC-Trump crisis live: Broadcaster ‘set to apologise’ to president as $1bn legal threat deadline looms
Donald Trump has given BBC until Friday to respond to his lawsuit threat
The BBC is ‘set to apologise’ to President Trump, over its editing of one his speeches, as his $1 billion legal threat deadline is fast approaching on the 14 November.
The outgoing director general, Tim Davie, addressed staff on Tuesday and said the corporation has to ‘stand up for our journalism’, insisting that narrative control “will not just be given by our enemies”.
The editing of Trump’s 6 January speech in an edition of Panorama has been a significant factor in the resignation of director general Tim Davie and Deborah Turness, its head of news. The US president said he had an “obligation” to sue the BBC over the editing of his speech.
Trump told Fox News: "They actually changed my January 6 speech, which was a beautiful speech, which was a very calming speech, and they made it sound radical.” The President is calling on the corporation to issue a retraction, apologise and compensate him “for the harm caused”.
UK prime minister Sir Keir Starmer has said the BBC must get their “house in order” when mistakes are made.
Trump's lawsuit against the BBC faces these 'legal trip wires' if he hopes to win $1bn
Donald Trump would face legal hurdles in launching a $1bn lawsuit against the BBC over “defamatory” statements on Panorama, partly because the documentary may not have been aired in the United States.
Under defamation laws in Florida, where the US president has threatened to launch his case, Trump: A Second Chance? must have been available to view in the state for a lawsuit for damages to be filed.
The BBC, which is currently reviewing a letter from Mr Trump’s lawyer on the legal threat, has not confirmed if the programme was aired in the US state.
If it wasn’t shown on iPlayer in the US, or on the broadcaster’s global feed, media lawyer Mark Stephens said it could create an early stumbling block for the US president, reports my colleague Alex Ross.
Who is Robbie Gibb, the man at the heart of the BBC scandal with links to Boris Johnson?
BBC staff and leading political figures are calling for Robbie Gibb to step down from the BBC board.
So, who is the Tory ‘agent’ at the centre of a tangled web of politics and media interests, asks Katie Rosseinsky
Who are the 10 people tasked with appointing new director-general at BBC
The BBC board has been the subject of much debate as it seeks to appoint the corporation’s next director-general following the recent resignation of Tim Davie.
One board member, Sir Robbie Gibb, faced sharp criticism in the Commons on Wednesday.
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey urged Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to dismiss Gibb, branding him a "Conservative crony".
However, Starmer declined to comment on "the individual runnings of the BBC".
The BBC board, which is led by non-executive chairman Samir Shah, comprises 10 members, with the director-general also serving on the board and chairing the executive committee.
Who are they? Read here:
Voices: The four-word message the BBC should send Trump about his $1bn lawsuit
The American broadcast media has capitulated in the face of Trump’s legal claims. It’s time the BBC showed they will not be cowed and call the president’s bluff, writes Alan Rusbridger
BBC right to take Trump legal threat 'seriously' says media lawyer
Scandal-hit BBC more vulnerable now than ever, says former boss
A former BBC chief has warned the under-fire public broadcaster was more vulnerable now than he had ever known it in the face of the current crisis.
While acknowledging the editing of a speech by Donald Trump, which has prompted the US president to threaten a billion-dollar lawsuit, was "wrong and damaging", Lord Hall of Birkenhead echoed remarks there was "no institutional bias" at the corporation.
The independent crossbencher, who served as director-general of the BBC from 2013-2020, also called for an end to the once-a-decade process of reviewing the broadcaster's deal or charter, which he suggested was used as a way of "upsetting" the organisation.
He argued halting the need for future renewals would strengthen the corporation's independence and be "an amazing legacy from this government".
