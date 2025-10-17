Robert Rinder has expressed fears for the safety of the Jewish community after a ban was placed on Israeli fans attending a match against Aston Villa.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Friday (October 17), Rinder spoke of the recent terror attack on a synagogue in Manchester which left “lots of Jewish people” asking “whether or not there is a future for them in this country”.

He went on to say that while he remained “hopeful,” in light of the decision to ban Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from attending the Europa League game, it seems as if “authorities who are there to protect you… are not able to.”

The move to prohibit Maccabi away supporters from the game at Villa Park on 6 November was made amid public safety fears.