Starmer speaks out after fans from Israeli team banned from attending Villa match

Violent scenes in Amsterdam as Maccabi Tel Aviv fans clash with pro-Palestinians
  • Maccabi Tel Aviv fans have been banned from attending their Europa League match against Aston Villa in Birmingham due to public safety concerns.
  • The decision, made by Birmingham’s Safety Advisory Group based on West Midlands Police intelligence, has drawn widespread criticism from political leaders.
  • Labour leader Keir Starmer called it "the wrong decision" and stated that antisemitism would not be tolerated, urging police to ensure all fans can enjoy games safely.
  • Other prominent figures, including Tory leader Kemi Badenoch and Israeli foreign minister Gideon Sa’ar, condemned the ban as a "national disgrace" and "shameful decision", respectively.
  • West Midlands Police cited "high risk" intelligence, including violent clashes and hate crime during a previous Ajax vs Maccabi Tel Aviv match, as the basis for the ban.
