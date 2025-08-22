Zoe Ball reveals famous guest who broke nose at her wild wedding to Fatboy Slim

Zoe Ball has revealed that actor Steve Coogan broke his nose after one too many drinks at the afterparty of her wild wedding to DJ Fatboy Slim.

The BBC Radio 2 host married the musician, whose real name is Norman Cooke, in August 1999. They split in 2016.

Speaking on her podcast Dig It alongside Jo Whiley, Ball recalled: “The venue where we got ­married, there was a swimming pool that Steve Coogan jumped in and broke his nose.”

She also revealed one of her producers Will had “managed to walk in the lake and appeared at the bar covered in pond weed.”