Zoe Ball reveals TV star broke his nose at her wild wedding to Fatboy Slim

Zoe Ball has revealed that actor Steve Coogan broke his nose after one too many drinks at her wild wedding to DJ Fatboy Slim.

The BBC Radio 2 host married the musician, real name Norman Cooke, in August 1999. They remained together until their split in 2016.

Speaking on her podcast Dig It alongside Jo Whiley, Ball recalled how Alan Partridge actor Coogan had an accident at the afterparty, explaining: “The venue where we got ­married, there was a swimming pool that Steve Coogan jumped in and broke his nose.”

She added: “Never swim when you have been drinking, people. That is the lesson here.”

The presenter then reminisced about further chaos at the event, adding that another guest, a radio producer named Will, fell into a lake.

She said: “Will somehow had managed to walk into the lake and appeared in the bar, just covered in pond weed.”

The pair wed in front of 200 friends at a service at Babington Hall in Somerset, with an afterparty at a luxury 21-room mansion where guests dined on lobster, champagne and strawberries.

Ball has been sober for the best part of a decade, while Coogan said in 2022 that he had stopped drinking earlier that year.

open image in gallery Zoe Ball has said that Steve Coogan jumped into a swimming pool and broke his nose at her wedding ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

Ball and Cooke’s son Woody, 24, recently revealed how his parents – who remain good friends – have been gardening, doing puzzles and working in the beachside cafe owned by Cook, since Ball quit her BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show in December.

Woody admitted it has been funny watching his “crazy party” parents ditching wild nights out for more calm hobbies.

“In the last five years, it's been funny watching my parents take up gardening both of them,” he said.

Announced her Radio 1 departure last year, Ball said she was stepping back to “focus on family” following the death of her mother, who died from cancer in April last year.

Ball’s father, Johnny, recently told Saga magazine that his daughter was in “such a good place” since adapting to her new schedule.

open image in gallery Fatboy Slim, aka Norman Cook, and Zoe Ball married in 1999 ( PA )

He told the publication: “Her mum died last year and she's had various other problems, but she's chuffed to have packed in the Radio 2 breakfast show, as she's realised every day has 24 hours now.

“Her days used to start at 4am and by the time it got to midday she was knackered. She visited me recently and said: 'I'm in such a good place.’”

In May, Ball returned with a weekday show on BBC Radio 2, telling her listeners she had “a few lie-ins” since leaving her Radio 1 slot.

Ball and Cook also share a 15-year-old daughter named Nelly.