Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

BBC Radio 2 presenter Jo Whiley has said rappers Eminem and Dr Dre made her feel “tiny and stupid” during an interview.

The 60-year-old presenter joined the BBC in the spring of 1993, aged 28, and has interviewed a huge host of star musicians, including Barbra Streisand, Noel Gallagher and David Bowie.

Speaking to Zoe Ball on their Dig It podcast, Whiley said that her professional confidence took a major blow after the “horrible” interaction with the rappers.

“I’d interviewed Eminem when he was very young and he was very shy and polite,” she said. “He kept calling me ‘ma’am’ all the time and he was really, really sweet and humble.”

The broadcaster continued: “Then a couple of years later he came back on the show but with Dr Dre and the fame had happened and he was just this other creature altogether.”

Whiley said the interview had been “a really unpleasant experience” as the duo's “playful” approach to the conversation had left her feeling “so tiny and so stupid”.

The broadcaster has enjoyed a lengthy career at the BBC, hosting her eponymous Jo Whiley Show on Radio 1 from 2001 to 2011 before transferring to Radio 2 when it ceased to air.

open image in gallery Jo Whiley has said Eminem and Dr Dre made her feel ‘tiny and stupid’ during an interview ( Getty )

Last year, Whiley told Women’s Health that, despite her career success, she experienced intense anxiety in the early days of her DJ career.

“I remember doing one gig and I was just so scared, I thought I can't go on like this. This is ridiculous,” she said. “It's ruining my life because I'm just such a ball of anxiety.

“But then I realised how happy it was making people when I do these gigs and that was a game changer.”

open image in gallery Eminem and Dr Dre in 2011 ( Getty Images )

Whiley is also the main presenter for the BBC’s Glastonbury coverage. Ahead of last year’s festival, Whiley made clear she wasn’t going to stop attending the event, regardless of how old she is.

Speaking to The Times, Whiley said, “It’s fantastic being on stage, not apologising for the age I am, and seeing loads of women the same age in the audience.”

The presenter added she had “no intention of disappearing” because “people think I should be embarrassed”.

“I’m not embarrassed at all,” she said. “I still feel 27. The essence of us doesn’t change at all.”